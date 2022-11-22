This $9 Dry Shampoo Has 10,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Not quite ready to add to you cart? Check out these rave reviews to help you decide.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Reviews

A shopper said, "I have tried several dry shampoos and they all performed the same. I'd have a funky build up feeling on my scalp after a few hours that was worse than greasy hair! But this stuff is miraculous! Smells amazing for one, and it absorbed the oil so completely it was like a clean dry head. Lasts all day too! I've even used it on sweaty hot flash hair! This stuff is for real. I'm never getting anything else."

Another gushed, "This is hands-down the best dry shampoo I have ever tried, and I have tried several. It really removes the oil from my scalp and roots, allowing me to wash my hair less frequently."

Someone else declared, "This is the best dry shampoo I have ever purchased! I highly recommend!"

"I love this dry shampoo. I have very oily hair/roots and this totally changed that! This dry shampoo is amazing! As someone who busy with work every single day and lazy to wash your hair every night, I find this product very useful. Once I use this spray my hair feel fresh and smell nice once again and my hair looks great! High recommend this product," an Amazon shopper reviewed.

Another shopper wrote, "I am in love with this dry shampoo. I have very oily hair/roots, to where if I can't take a shower every day I don't want to go in public. This had totally changed that! (Thank goodness because after having my son I do not have as much time to shower as I used to.) It's so good at both taking away the oily look AND making you feel fresher."

"The important thing to remember here, is that this stuff works. I keep it on hand for emergencies, my hair is a little oily and I need to go somewhere and I don't have time to jump in the shower. Again used correctly the stuff works quite well," an Amazon customer said.

