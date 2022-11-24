How Kate Hudson, Ashley Tisdale and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022

Watch : Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking

It's time to talk turkey.

In honor of Thanksgiving 2022, Hollywood stars are taking some time to unwind and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. While Pink's plans include roller skating and making pumpkin cheesecake, Kate Hudson recently told E! News that she spends her downtime fighting, laughing and drinking with her loved ones over the holidays.

This Thanksgiving, the Almost Famous actress, Ashley Tisdale, Kate Bosworth, Tia Mowry and more stars are embracing the spirit of giving by sharing what they're most thankful for. That includes posting sweet tributes to the special people in their lives.

"Life is precious," Kate wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day, alongside images of herself with her friends and family, including her kids and mom Goldie Hawn. "#gratefuleveryday #happythanksgivng."

Earlier in the day, Mariah Carey started her family celebration early; her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins Moroccan and Monroe made adorable cameos onstage during her performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.