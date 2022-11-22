Power Rangers’ Amy Jo Johnson Shares Tearful Tribute to Late Co-Star Jason David Frank

Power Rangers’ star Amy Jo Johnson dedicated three songs to late co-star Jason David Frank in an emotional 17-minute video.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 22, 2022 12:24 AMTags
TributeCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson Honors Late Jason David Frank

Amy Jo Johnson is remembering Jason David Frank through music. 

The Power Rangers star dedicated a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star, who died at age 49. A representative for Jason confirmed his passing to multiple outlets on Nov. 20, though no official cause of death has been publicly revealed.

In an emotional 17-minute Instagram video posted Nov. 21, Amy—who played Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power ranger opposite Jason's green Power Ranger—spoke with fans through tears on how she's been mourning the actor's passing. "I've been thinking about all of you guys, sending you all love," she said. "I hope anybody out there whose feeling depressed or sad or lost or like there's no other way, just know that there is and please reach out for help."

Sharing that "Jason always really liked my singing," Amy performed a powerful ballad about standing by a friend, singing, "If you ever want to see me, you know exactly where I'll be."

Amy shared, "It's really hitting home today what happened, and that he's gone." After singing two more songs, Amy concluded by reaffirming fans that everything will be OK.

"I know how much you all meant to Jason," she said, "and it sucks, but we're all going to be OK." (Watch Amy's full video here.)

A day before sharing the musical tribute, she penned a message on social media about Jason's passing. Describing Jason as "beautiful and truly unique," Amy accompanied her post with a throwback selfie of them together in front of fans.

"My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy," Amy captioned her post. "I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."

