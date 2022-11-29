TikTok Star Remi Bader Shares Rare Insight on Her New Relationship

Fashion influencer Remi Bader is offering a peek inside her love life.
The TikTok star, who is known for her realistic clothing hauls, recently debuted her new relationship on social media. However, she has kept details about her romance tight-lipped—until now.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Remi revealed she's been dating her boyfriend since June.
"I was waiting until I felt that it was a real and secure relationship," she said about unveiling their romance in a Nov. 1 Instagram. "It's exciting to share with my followers and they see through the screen that I'm very happy."
And while the style star documents many aspects of her life, she's being mindful of the content she shares with her new man.
"If there's things I want to keep to myself, I'm allowed to do that," added Remi, who hasn't revealed the identity of her boyfriend. "But I think it's fun to let them in on that new piece of my life."
As for why Remi isn't rushing to showcase her love life? She knows all too well what it's like for people to offer their unsolicited advice.
"No one is supposed to see thousands and thousands of opinions about what you look like, what you say and how you talk," she explained. "It's hard to get used to. Some days, I'm more sensitive to it. Some days, I don't care."
Overall, the 27-year-old said that when she prioritizes her mental health she's able to stay in the right headspace.
"If the internet is making me feel a certain way, then I'll give myself the breaks I need," she noted. "Lately, I've been dealing more on that side of things. I'm confident with what I'm doing, what I'm promoting, what I'm saying, what I believe in. Whatever people say, I just tune it out."
And Remi told E! News she's a firm believer that you shouldn't have to change who you are for anyone. She doesn't just preach about it, either, but puts it into practice, pointing out that she and her boyfriend have stayed true to themselves.
"We both have our own sense of style," she put it simply. "His hasn't changed and mine hasn't changed, but we definitely match each other's energy."
According to Remi, she feels her best when she's in clothes that make her look and feel good.
"If I feel good in an outfit, I want to show everyone, I to show myself off, I want to take videos," she shared. "And when I don't, it changes my whole vibe. Clothing has really boosted my confidence."
And knowing that fashion can be transformative, Remi recently partnered with eBay to promote its new Luxury Exchange—which allows shoppers to appraise and sell their luxury items.
"It was fun for me because I did exchange a Chanel bag that I haven't worn as much as my other bags," Remi told E! News about attending the brand's two-day pop-up in NYC's Diamond District from Nov. 16-17. "I got it appraised, trusted the process and was able to get a different Chanel bag."
Sounds like the perfect accessory for her next date night.