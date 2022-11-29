TikTok Star Remi Bader Shares Rare Insight on Her New Relationship

Watch : Remi Bader Reveals Wildest Celebrity DMs

Fashion influencer Remi Bader is offering a peek inside her love life.

The TikTok star, who is known for her realistic clothing hauls, recently debuted her new relationship on social media. However, she has kept details about her romance tight-lipped—until now.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Remi revealed she's been dating her boyfriend since June.

"I was waiting until I felt that it was a real and secure relationship," she said about unveiling their romance in a Nov. 1 Instagram. "It's exciting to share with my followers and they see through the screen that I'm very happy."

And while the style star documents many aspects of her life, she's being mindful of the content she shares with her new man.

"If there's things I want to keep to myself, I'm allowed to do that," added Remi, who hasn't revealed the identity of her boyfriend. "But I think it's fun to let them in on that new piece of my life."