Target Black Friday 2022: Get $350 Beats for $150, Plus Save on Samsung's Frame TV, Apple AirPods & More

The Target Black Friday deals are here, and there are some incredible sales on tech, beauty and home finds!
Whether you're looking to get to gift shopping or want to save on some big ticket items like the Samsung Frame TV, Beats headphones or Apple products, Target is definitely the place to shop. Plus, Target is now carrying beauty products from Ulta, like Morphe eyeshadow palettes at amazing prices.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite finds from the Target Black Friday sale!
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Coffee lovers, take advantage of this Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve coffee maker on sale for $50. It's great for smaller spaces, like college dorms, apartments and more, or for a quick coffee option for anyone.
Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation)
Score Apple AirPods Pro for $50 off its original $250 price. They're up to two times more noise-canceling than previous AirPods, water resistant and have spatial audio.
Samsung 43-Inch The Frame Smart 4K UHD TV - Charcoal Black (QN43LS03B)
Snag this Samsung Frame Smart TV from Target for $200 off! The unique "Art Mode" feature turns your space into an art exhibit when you're not watching TV. One review raves, "It's the best TV of all time. Very good quality, all parts are made perfectly. I used it for one month and liked it. I recommend."
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Aluminum Case with Sport Band
Get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $380 instead of the usual $430 price tag from Target during their Black Friday sale. This one comes with a chic taupe sports band and is water resistant, has Bluetooth, an enhanced workout app, all-day battery life and so much more.
Dash Mini Bundt Maker
Have some family fun with this mini Bundt Cake maker, especially during the holidays. It includes a Dash Mini Bundt® Cake Maker, Lifter Tool and Recipe Guide.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera
Save on this Fujifilm camera and take all the polaroid photos of your dreams. Plus, it would be a super cute gift to give anyone!
Morphe 35F Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Eyeshadow Palette - 1.44oz - Ulta Beauty
You can also shop Ulta Beauty finds at Target for some amazing prices! Snag this Morphe artistry eyeshadow palette for just $14 and create all the stunning eye looks you want.
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
These noise canceling wireless headphones by Beats are seriously a gamechanger. You can get them for $200 off its original price, but colors are quickly selling out!
Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker
Breakfast never looked so easy with this Dash seven-egg cooker. All you have to do is add eggs, water and press the power button for any style of eggs you want, whether that's hard boiled, soft boiled, poached or scrambled. It makes up to seven boiled eggs, two poached eggs or one individual omelet.
Women's Holiday Buffalo Check Plaid Flannel Matching Family Pajama Set - Wondershop™
Get matching holiday pajamas for you and all your friends and family from the Target Black Friday sale! Colors are selling out fast, so snag this pair in red plaid while you can.
PUR The Complexion Authority 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15 - 0.28 fl oz - Ulta Beauty
This four-in-one pressed powder is a lightweight mineral makeup that helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and redness. One review raves, "I have been using this powder foundation for years. It goes on smooth, covers and does not look cakey."
Hamilton Beach 2 Slice Toaster - Stainless Steel
This Target Black Friday deal is a great time to stock up on some kitchenware essentials, like this Hamilton Beach toaster that is on sale for just $12.
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo - Silver
No outdoor grill? No problem. Snag this grill air fryer combo for $100 off its original price. It has tempered glass for slow cooking and steaming and an air fryer and indoor grill combo with a removable grill plate, so you can cook up anything you'd like.
Shop some more incredible Black Friday deals and save big on some must-have Dyson products!