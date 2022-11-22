Kendall Jenner Makes a Case for Not Wearing Pants—Just Tights—This Fall

No pants, no problem!
Kendall Jenner was either in a major hurry or starting a bold new fashion trend when she was spotted leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles wearing an interesting choice of bottoms.
On Nov. 20, the Kardashians star wore nothing but black sheer tights from Calzedonia over a pair of Tom Ford briefs as her choice of pants. On top, Kendall was more conservative, wearing a dark navy classic crewneck sweater from The Row, layered over a white dress shirt. She rounded out the risky look—put together by stylist Dani Michelle—with Saint Laurent's "Kendall 90" pointed-toe slingback pumps, Bottega Veneta's Sardine Top Handle Bag, Bottega Veneta earrings and a chic pair of shades.
Kendall—who is the creative director of the style e-commerce site FWRD—is hardly the first fashionista to test out some unconventional bottoms. Back in September, Bella Hadid nearly broke the Internet when she was photographed strolling the streets of New York City wearing what appeared to be tighty whitey underwear.
That same month, Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner turned heads during Paris Fashion Week wearing similar skivvies. At the Lowe spring/summer 2023 runway show, the 25-year-old styled the white briefs over a pair of sheer black pantyhose and added a tank top and gray floor-length trench coat. She posted the edgy look on Instagram with the cheeky caption, "no pants no problem."
Kendall's most recent street style serve comes hot-on-the heels of the news that she and Devin Booker have broken up after two years together. A source tells E! News that the supermodel, 27, and the NBA player, 26, called it quits last month with the insider adding that "it was due to their busy schedules."
The former couple briefly split in June after hitting a rough patch. However, by the following month, the two were back on.
Now, after Kendall's pants-less moment, all eyes are sure to be on her single girl style.