Peyton Manning Auditions For the Role of Santa Claus In This Santa Clauses Sneak Peek

Watch : The Santa Clauses: Peyton Manning Auditions to be Santa Claus

It turns out Peyton Manning isn't a pro at everything.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 23 episode of Disney+'s The Santa Clauses, the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback sits down in front of Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), who reveals to Peyton that he's asked him there to take over his job.

"Wait, that's why I'm here?" Peyton responds. "To be the new Santa? Can't wait to rub this in [Tom] Brady's face."

Just a little friendly banter between two of the best football players of all-time.

"Well, you don't have the job just yet," Santa tells Peyton. "You got a 65% completion rate. That's probably good enough for the NFL Hall of Fame, but up here? We kind of look for 100%."

Lambeau Field has nothing on the North Pole.

Still, Peyton thinks he's up for the gig, saying, "I'm pretty sure I can pull that off with no pass rush."