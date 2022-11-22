Olivia Culpo Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Her Baby Plans With Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo is hoping to experience the joys of motherhood.
During the Nov. 21 episode of The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old model shared new insight into her fertility journey that she fears may be complicated because of her health conditions.
"Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways," she said in her confessional. "There is so much that I don't know about what's going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP."
For the past three years, Olivia has been dating NFL player Christian McCaffrey. According to the fashion designer, the pair is "on the same page about having kids." But at the same time, she realizes now is the not the best time for Christian to become a father.
"He is completely and totally focused on football and he should be," she said about the San Francisco 49ers running back. "He's 25. He's not ready to have kids. When you add all of these fertility concerns, it's definitely very, very stressful."
She revealed that it can be upsetting too.
While filming her confessional for the TLC reality show, Olivia admitted that she pictured her life at 30 to include marriage and kids. For the time being, she can't help but wonder when she will take her relationship with Christian into that direction.
"I'm definitely the kind of person who likes to have a plan," she said. "Right now, I have no plan because I have so many question marks, so I'm freaking out."
Before the episode came to an end, Olivia broke down in tears when sharing her fears with younger sister Sophia Culpo.
"I'm so worried about what Christian thinks and putting pressure on my relationship in a way that's not going to move in the direction I want, but that's also not who I am," she said. "I just can't imagine having to start over again and I feel like I've always been in these vulnerable positions in relationships."
New episodes of The Culpo Sisters air Monday nights at 9 p.m. on TLC.