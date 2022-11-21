JoJo Siwa Doesn’t Think She’ll Ever Talk to Candace Cameron Bure Again

Watch : JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss

JoJo Siwa isn't planning on speaking to Candace Cameron Bure going forward.

The 19-year-old recently called out Candace for saying the Great American Family network, where Candace is a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core." Five days later, JoJo revealed where they stand now.

"We have not [talked]," JoJo told People Nov. 20, "and I don't think we ever will again."

Reflecting on Candace's words, JoJo explained her feelings deeper.

"That's what's f--ked up," she added. "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's s--tty."

In response to Candace's quote on "traditional marriage," JoJo took to Instagram to write in a Nov. 15 post, "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."