TikTok's Barbara "Babs" Costello Shares Genius Thanksgiving Leftovers Hack

This Thanksgiving hack is as easy as pie!
TikTok's Barbara Costello, who is known as "Brunch With Babs" on the video-sharing platform, has become a fan-favorite for her helpful household tips (like when she taught everyone how to properly load a dishwasher), her finger-licking good recipes and general lifestyle hacks.
This time around, the influencer is sharing a genius trick for guests who want to go home with Thanksgiving leftovers. Her advice? Have disposable cupcake tins on hand.
"Set up a leftover station, and have your guests help themselves," Barbara told her followers in a Nov. 13 video. "Perfect serving size for leftovers—they get a little bit of everything."
She noted that you can easily cover the trays since they come with their own lids, which makes it easier to travel home with. But the 73-year-old didn't stop there, as she shared an even more mind-blowing piece of advice about the disposable cupcake tins.
"And the best part," she teased, "It goes right into your oven for leftovers the next day."
Many of Barbara's followers praised her tip in the comments, with one user writing, "Genius!! Where have you been my whole life?!?"
Another person shared, "What would we do without you, Babs," while someone else added, "This is wonderful! Including the upside down plastic cups to cover!"
Of course, some people in the comments quipped that they would need more than one disposable cupcake tin for their Thanksgiving leftovers.
"This is great but not enough for my greedy self on thanksgiving lol," one TikToker joked, with another person noting, "That's not nearly enough leftovers. But very smart."
@brunchwithbabs The only way to do leftovers on Thanksgiving #friendsgiving #thanksgiving ? original sound - everyone’s grandmother
Whether or not you follow Babs' lead this holiday season, one thing is for sure: She's called "everyone's grandmother" for a reason!
