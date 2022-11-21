Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Glimpse Into Tennessee Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be trading in the sunshine for cowboy boots.
The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder celebrated his 47th birthday in Tennessee, with Travis sharing an array of photos showing him and Kourtney kissing and rock climbing. He captioned his Nov. 20 Instagram post, "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee."
And it's safe to say the pair had a great time, with Kourtney commenting, "Let's move there."
Sister Khloe Kardashian chimed in, writing,"The cutest."
Kravis—who tied the knot in May at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse and again in Portofino, Italy—are enjoying married life six months later and haven't shied away from sharing their love and adventures on the 'gram.
"I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she captioned Instagram pics for the "All the Small Things" musician on his special day. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker you have changed my life forever."
Earlier this month, Kourtney re-posted the handwritten love note that read, "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney," which Travis first showed off in February 2021.
However, the couple may be staying in California for the time being, as they just closed on a $14.5 million beach house in Santa Barbara—which includes a guest house that a source described to E! News as "perfect for older kids"—last month.
Kourtney and Travis's blended family will need all the space they can get as Kourtney shares Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 7, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis and ex Shanna Moakler share Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
The purchases comes after a month after the Lemme founder shocked listeners by revealing she and her husband still lived separately.
"I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney said on the Oct. 4 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "There will be [a joint house.] We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms."