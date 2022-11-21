Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Glimpse Into Tennessee Getaway

Watch : Travis Barker Talks Kourtney Kardashian's "Relatable" IVF Journey

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be trading in the sunshine for cowboy boots.

The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder celebrated his 47th birthday in Tennessee, with Travis sharing an array of photos showing him and Kourtney kissing and rock climbing. He captioned his Nov. 20 Instagram post, "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee."

And it's safe to say the pair had a great time, with Kourtney commenting, "Let's move there."

Sister Khloe Kardashian chimed in, writing,"The cutest."

Kravis—who tied the knot in May at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse and again in Portofino, Italy—are enjoying married life six months later and haven't shied away from sharing their love and adventures on the 'gram.

"I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she captioned Instagram pics for the "All the Small Things" musician on his special day. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker you have changed my life forever."