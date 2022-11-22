Jennifer Hudson Reveals Which Disney Character She's Ready to Bring to Life

Watch : Jennifer Hudson Contemplates Sister Act Sequel & DREAM Disney Role

Jennifer Hudson has her sights set on the House of Mouse.

After playing legendary roles such as Effie White in Dreamgirls and Aretha Franklin in Respect, you would think J. Hud wouldn't have any more dream roles on her wish list. But there is one Disney character the Oscar-winning star revealed she'd love to play.

"I wouldn't mind being Calliope, the head Muse, in Hercules the musical," she exclusively said on the Nov. 22 episode of E! News (airing Nov. 22 at 11:30 p.m.) while chatting with Courtney Lopez on the set of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "That's a dream."

With a live-action version of the 1997 animated film currently in the works from The Russo Brothers and director Guy Ritchie, Jennifer seems like the perfect fit for the part—especially because it's one she's already played.

"I was Calliope when I worked on the Disney Wonder cruise ship, long before Dreamgirls even," the 41-year-old revealed. "And so, I'm ready for the role."