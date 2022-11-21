Why Will Ferrell Says Greta Gerwig's Barbie Is the "Ultimate Example of High Art and Low Art"

Watch : Why Margot Robbie Is Being Tight-Lipped About Barbie Movie

It's Barbie's world, and Will Ferrell is happy to play a role in it.

The actor recently gave more details into the highly anticipated Barbie movie, which Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. Though details on the movie have been tightly kept under wraps, Will explained how Barbie deftly tackles social commentary and comedy.

"It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," Will told The Wall Street Journal Magazine Nov. 21. "It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical—just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."

In fact, Will said he was blown away by the movie's script.

"Boy, when I read it, I was like, "This is fantastic," the Anchorman star shared. "I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who's just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything, but…. Anyway, that's what excites me."