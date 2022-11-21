Kylie Jenner Reacts to Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Her Dogs’ Names

Watch : See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic

Kylie Jenner is a dog mom, too!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is finding humor in a fan's comment on her most recent TikTok that poked fun at an interview she did with Travis Scott in 2018 where he couldn't name all of her dogs.

In the video, the Kylie is seen calling out to her dogs before six pups run up to her and jump around. At one point Kylie says, "Hi everybody!"

Underneath the clip, many users expressed their shock in discovering how many dogs Kylie owns, with one saying, "why did they just keep coming." Influencer Remi Bader noted, "LMAOOOO a whole crew!!!! This is so cute."