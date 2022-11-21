Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

Grayson Chrisley is recovering from a recent car crash.
On. Nov. 12, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was rushed to the hospital following an accident on a Tennessee interstate, according to a report from the Nashville police, obtained by TMZ. The Chrisley Knows Best star was traveling on I-65N in his Ford F-150 truck when he collided with the back of a Dodge truck, the report read. The other driver stated to police that while he was stopped in a lane of heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic, he felt the impact of Grayson's car hitting him from behind.
When asked what happened, police said Grayson was unable to recall anything from the accident, which the report said was due to a possible head injury. The 16-year-old was then transported to the hospital by ambulance due to his injuries. The other driver involved in the crash also suffered injuries from the impact, but the report notes they refused medical attention. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene, according to the report.
TMZ noted that police shared that no arrests, charges or citations were handed out after the accident.
E! News has reached out to Grayson, Highway Patrol and Nashville police, but have not yet received comments.
The incident occurred five months after Grayson's parents were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. Todd and Julie—who also share son Chase, 26, and daughter Savannah, 25—face up to 30 years in prison and are currently awaiting sentencing. (Todd is also father of daughter Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.)
Shortly after the verdict, Todd shared that Grayson has had a difficult time seeing negative comments about his family online and offered his son some sage advice: ignore the trolls.
"I said to him, ‘You understand that you're allowing someone that you're never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is,'" Todd shared on the June 29 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. "I said, ‘If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone sent, who has two followers and a cat as their emoji…'"
However, the 53-year-old noted that the support the family has received "far outweighs any of the negativity" they've experienced and steadily maintained the couple's innocence.
"The world keeps trying to heap shame on people to pull them down, but I don't accept that," Todd continued. "I won't absorb shame for something I didn't do."