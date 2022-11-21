Miles Teller Corrects Name of Wife Keleigh

Watch : How Miles Teller "Messed Up" Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

Miles Teller is setting the record straight.

The Offer actor and his wife Keleigh attended the red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences annual Governors Awards on Nov. 19. After a tweet captioned a photo of the couple using his wife's maiden name, Keleigh Sperry, Miles was quick to point out the mistake.

He tweeted, "*Keleigh Teller."

Miles and Keleigh (which is pronounced "Kelly") met at a party for The Black Keys in May 2013, which the Top Gun: Maverick star reminisced about to Vogue in 2019

"Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked," Teller revealed. "I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one."

He proposed to her in 2017 at the Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa tied the knot on Maui in 2019.