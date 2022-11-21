Jason Oppenheim Says Selling Sunset Still Has Plenty of Drama Without Christine Quinn

Watch : Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere

Have no fear, the sun is not setting on the Selling Sunset drama.

Despite the departure of everybody's favorite office villain Christine Quinn after season five, the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix real estate series will not lack for intrigue in her absence.

"I think everyone thought that everyone was going to get along and there would be less drama, but I think that is not the case," Selling Sunset star and Oppenheim Group CEO Jason Oppenheim exclusively told E! News. "Arguably that's good for the show, but I don't know if that's good for me and the work dynamic. Definitely there have been some issues between agents this season."

Jason also teased that some of the power dynamics inside the Oppenheim Group office have changed between members of the returning cast, which include Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald.

"Mary's taken a larger role as the manager," Jason, who recently partnered with the Ten Sixty real estate app, explained. "Some of the other women have stepped in. I am there if necessary, but I definitely try to reserve my involvement for when it's absolutely necessary. I think that's served me well and, arguably, served the brokerage well."