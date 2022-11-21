Why Michael J. Fox's Latest Award May Be His Most Important to Date

Watch : What Michael J. Fox Wants in the Next 30 Years

For Michael J. Fox, the best awards come from the work he does away from the screen.

On Nov. 19, the Emmy winner stepped out for the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. But instead of being recognized for his latest performances, the 61-year-old received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts.

"It's nice," Michael told E! News in an exclusive interview on the red carpet. "Everybody likes to think that the good they tried to do in the world is recognized—and I'm really excited about this."

According to the Back to the Future star, this award isn't about him but rather the Michael J. Fox Foundation. His non-profit is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's today.

"The attention that they're getting, the fact that our work will continue on, I love the glare of the attention," Michael said, "because it forces us to really be serious about it, get the work done."