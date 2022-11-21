Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Her Thoughts On an Abbott Elementary Musical

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph LOVES Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson

Will Abbott Elementary get the musical treatment?

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sheryl Lee Ralph shared her thoughts about a possible musical adaptation for Abbott Elementary, in which she plays dedicated public school teacher Barbara Howard.

"You know what? Abbott Elementary, The Musical. I see it," she said. "I love it. Come on Quinta [Brunson]."

She elaborated on her love for the idea declaring, "Hell yea!" and confirmed that she'd take the pitch to the show's creator.

"I should ask her," she continued. "But then I wouldn't have time enough to do it unless we had a long break so we'll have to see."

The original Dreamgirls cast member further gushed over her boss, sharing that she always trusts Quinta's creative direction. "Let me tell you something, my boss is 32 years old, half my age and I love her," she said. "And I am very happy to sit right at her knee and say 'Queen, what are we doing next?' Because she knows what we're doing next."