Wayfair Black Friday Sale 2022: Get Christmas Ornaments for $.64, Storage Bins for $4, and More Deals

Whether you want to completely renovate your home, make some small changes, or just get your home ready for holiday hosting, Wayfair is the place to shop. They have a wide selection of furniture, decor, linens, appliances, and more home essentials at a variety of price points, catering to many design aesthetics. Aside from an incredibly extensive selection, Wayfair also has some unbelievable discounts on must-haves for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah. Believe it or not, they already have some Black Friday deals.
There are a many great promotions happening at Wayfair right now. Here's an extensive breakdown to guide your shopping:
- $39.99 Rugs
- $40 Bedding
- $80 Kitchen and Dining Furniture
- 65% Off Living Room Furniture
- $400 Off Sealy Mattresses
- 40% Off Bedroom Furniture
- 60% Off Entryway Furniture
- $75 Office Furniture
- 60% Off Nursery Furniture
- $10 Storage and Organization Products
- Discounted Holiday Decor
- 60% Off Cookware and Bakeware
- 20% Off Pillows, Throws, and Decor
- 65% Off Tableware, Including Glassware and Cutlery
Wayfair Black Friday Deals
ClosetMaid Cubeicals Fabric Bin
These fabric bins are a great storage option for organizing your must-haves from toys to office supplies. They're available in a variety of colors and prints.
A shopper reviewed, "These bins are perfect for storing the items I use in knitting and weaving. They make a decorative aid to getting my crafting items organized."
Andover Mills Tube Ball Ornament Set of 55
These Christmas tree ornaments are so classic and and they're just $.64 each. There are three color combinations to choose from.
"Beautiful ornaments. I'll be buying a couple more packs for next year for sure," a Wayfair shopper said.
Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Once you start using a Dyson vacuum, you will never go back. This one is compact, effective, and it's 27% off. And, yes, it's actually good to clean up pet hair too.
Three Posts Flocked Utica Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Make holiday decor easy with this already-frosted, already-lit faux Christmas tree, which you can use year after year.
A shopper reviewed, "Gorgeous!! This tree is everything I hoped it would be. It is lovely. Natural appearing flocking looks like snow on the branches. Very full and natural looking. I love it!"
Rebrilliant Grid Over the Cabinet Door Organizer
Maximize your cabinet space with this over-the-door organizer.
A Wayfair shopper said, "This is so perfect for extra sponges and small under sink items that get lost." Another reviewed, "It comes handy when running out of places to put things. I have a few in my tool shed."
TAG Sonoma Ironstone Dinnerware- Set of 16
These dinnerware sets have enough pieces to serve four. You can get this bundle in red, black, beige, grey, or aqua.
A shopper reviewed, "Our dishes came in great condition. We purchased them to blend with another set of tag that was over 7 years old. They blend beautifully. So happy we took a chance on Tag's enduring quality."
Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender
This blender is great to crush up ice. You can make 4-5 smoothies, but this is also good for soup, purees, and frozen desserts. This set comes with a travel cup.
A fan of the product reviewed, "Nice versatility in a smaller package! Easy to use and clean. I love having to small appliances in one."
Orodell Uncorked 21 oz. All Purpose Wine Glass
Have a little extra fun as you sip on your favorite beverages with these novelty, stemless wine glasses decorated with entertaining phrases.
Pfaltzgraff Stainless Steel Flatware- Set of 20
A 71% discount is tough to pass up. If you can't even remember the last time you bought silverware, it may be time for a new set. Or if you have a ton of people coming over for the holidays, you may need some spare utensils. This 20-piece set serves four and it includes knives, salad forks, teaspoons, dinner forks, and tablespoons.
Cuisinart SmartPower 7 Speed Electronic Blender
If you're looking for a high-quality blender, Cuisinart is a brand that you can always rely on. This one crushes ice and it's great for smoothies, frozen drinks/desserts, purees, and more.
A shopper said, "Wow! Crushes ice, does every job I've had it do so far, quietly, efficiently. Huzzah!"
Three Posts Ottis Polyester Room Darkening Curtain Panel
It's pretty annoying to glimpse at a sliver of light and struggle to fall back asleep. If you want to create a soothing space, black out curtains are an absolute must. These come in 20 colors, four lengths, and they're on sale for 67% off.
17 Stories Ammara Bar with Wine Storage
This is just what you need for storage, especially if you love to entertain. This is great to store wine bottles, glassware, and more entertaining essentials. There are two colorways to choose from and this piece is on sale for 82% off.
Mercury Row Helmick Solid Wood Daybed
Usually, this daybed costs $635, but you can get one for just $210. It comes in two colors and it's just what you need if you want options in a small space. It converts and functions as both a sofa and a bed.
A shopper said, "Beautiful wood daybed. It seems solid and quality even with my kids jumping all over it." Another shared, "Easy to put together and great quality for the price. I'm impressed with this piece and I would buy it again!"
17 Stories Keyren Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2)
These chairs are just as chic as they are functional. There are a bunch of colors to choose from and two different heights. You can save 40% on this two-chair set.
A Wayfair shopper said, "These stools are exactly what I've been looking for. Quick shipping, good quality, stylish, easy to assemble, and comfortable. It took me maybe 5-7 minutes to put these bad boys together. 10/10 recommend!!"
Gracie Oaks Chenery Iron Etagere Bookcase
Technically, this is a bookshelf, but this is an item with lots of options, both decorative and functional. Jump on this 50% off deal while you still can.
Dash Express 2.6 Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer
Cook your favorite foods with less fat and oil. According to the brand, you can cook food with up to 75% less fat than a traditional deep fryer. This heats up to 400 degrees and it's an efficient way to cook all of your favorite foods. Wayfair has this in three colors.
A shopper said, "Works great. Small but mighty. So far I've only used it for potatoes and frozen tater tots. The main reason we purchased was to enjoy those types of items, but use less fat. In small batches, it does a great job."
Tramontina 8 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
This cookware set is great housewarming gift because it has all of your essentials. If you're not gift shopping and it's just been way too long since you bought new cookware, this is an amazing purchase, especially with a 68% discount.
This a must-buy set because each piece is nonstick, oven-safe, dishwasher safe, metal utensil safe, and induction-compatible.
Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase
48,100+ Wayfair shoppers left 5-star reviews for this set of sheets. There's just something so comforting about sliding into a bed with fresh new sheets. Refresh your bedding with one of these microfiber sets. Each has a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and four pillowcases. There are 25 colors to choose from and these sets come in six sizes.
Nine Stars Stainless Steel 13.2 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
Make your life a little bit easier with this motion sensor trash can. It's 42% off and it has 6,800+ 5-star reviews from Wayfair shoppers.
Steelside Lighted Faux Garland
Make holiday decorating easier and just get this garland with lights already built-in.
Three Posts Kimbro Oval Wall Mirror
This mirror is one of those pieces that can seamlessly fit into any design aesthetic. It's 59% off for a limited time.
