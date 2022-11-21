Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Debuts Relationship With Tania Leanos After Deepti Vempati Breakup

Watch : Deepti Vempati Focusing on Self-Love After Kyle Abrams Split

You know what they say: When one pod door closes, another one opens.



A little more than two months after Love is Blind star Kyle Abrams announced he and Deepti Vempati decided to call it quits, the 29-year-old has debuted his new romance with girlfriend, Tania Leanos. In a Nov. 18 video shared to his Instagram, Kyle and Tania's budding relationship is seen unfolding in countless clips and PDA photos of them together as a couple.



As a refresher: Shortly after viewers saw the romantic connection between Deepti and Kyle—who connected with other people during the season—play out during the show's After the Altar episodes that aired in September, Kyle shared an update on the fan-favorite friendship-turned-romance.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."