Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Debuts Relationship With Tania Leanos After Deepti Vempati Breakup

You know what they say: When one
pod door closes, another one opens.
A little more than two months after Love is Blind star Kyle Abrams announced he and Deepti Vempati decided to call it quits, the 29-year-old has debuted his new romance with girlfriend, Tania Leanos. In a Nov. 18 video shared to his Instagram, Kyle and Tania's budding relationship is seen unfolding in countless clips and PDA photos of them together as a couple.
As a refresher: Shortly after viewers saw the romantic connection between Deepti and Kyle—who connected with other people during the season—play out during the show's After the Altar episodes that aired in September, Kyle shared an update on the fan-favorite friendship-turned-romance.
"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."
In his message addressing the breakup, Kyle also hinted that he had moved on, but was keen on keeping quiet about further details for the moment.
"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he added. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."
And if you're wondering how Deepti, 29, feels about her ex's new relationship? Though their romance may be over, it's clear that their friendship remains. In fact, Deepti revealed that's she already gotten to know Tania.
"Actually, I've met her a couple of times because Kyle and I run into each other all the time in Chicago at the same events and things," she said during the on the Sept. 27 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. "She's so sweet! She even came up to me and was like, ‘You're so sweet!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, of course I'm not going to be a mean girl. That's not who I am at all.'"
As Deepti noted, she's more than good with how they stand now: "I just want him to be happy and do whatever he wants with his life."