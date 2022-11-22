Sagittarius Shopping Horoscope 2022: 11 Essentials For Our Fiery, Artistic & Full of Wanderlust Faves

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When you think about the Sagittarius in your life, what do you picture? Someone with an overflowing collection of shoes? Someone who loves to cozy up as much as they love a night out? Someone who might text you to ask if you'd be free in a few weeks to go to another country? An artist? A musician? All of the above?
It's definitely all of the above. Sagittarians, the sign of the Archer, will always shoot for the stars. And we love them for it! They support us when we feel blah, but they'll always keep it real.
They're the fiery, passionate, and predictably unpredictable bestie who's always in their corner. Sure, they occasionally drop off the grid and need to be tracked down, but they were probably just on some new adventure.
Here, we've put together a list of ideal gifts for our free-spirited friends that celebrate everything their Sun sign has to offer.
Including a shoe rack. It's just a respectful suggestion, of course!
Lime Crime Holographic Face & Eye Stickers
Playful and artistic, our Sagittarius friends were definitely doing sparkly makeup well before TV shows and TikTok brought it into the mainstream. These iridescent stickers from Lime Crime should save them time during (and after) feature beauty seshes.
GHD Flight Travel Hair Dryer
This powerful and packable hair dryer from GHD ensures the Sag in your life has a good hair day, no matter where the day (or night) takes them.
Rains Passport Holder
For the Sagittarius who's always on the go, aka, all of them? This sleek, simple passport organizer so they finally stop misplacing important things at the last second.
Erin Condren Hello Kitty Faux Leather Notebook
Feisty fire signs are always full of good ideas, and this Hello Kitty-themed notebook from Erin Condren offers a place to jot them all down to revisit, whenever they find the time.
Shoe Rack
The aforementioned shoe rack. I don't know why every single Sagittarius has an out-of-control shoe collection that they gave up on organizing about halfway through, but they do, and they did. Love you, former roommate whose name I won't mention!
Oradina Zodiac Pendant Necklace
This symbol necklace is an heirloom-worthy addition to their presumably enormous jewelry collection.
Hey Harper Sagittarius Necklace
On the other hand, if the Archer in your life tends to be a little too free-spirited with her stuff, there's this delicate Zodiac necklace that you won't stress out over her leaving "somewhere."
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Color Conditioner
We can always count on our Sagittarius favorites to infuse everything with color, provided they're in the right mood. This color-preserving conditioner from Lime Crime will help them literally do that for longer than run-of-the-mill hair conditioner (per the brand).
Balenciaga Pink Logo Hoodie
All of that travel and spontaneity means Sagittarians have to stay comfortable. How else could they move so quickly? So treat one to this luxurious Balenciaga hoodie, and watch the hand-decorated "Thank you" post cards roll in.
Royal Fern Facial Travel Kit
Having the most energy, the zaniest ideas, and deepest sincerity in the room? That takes a lot! This full-service kit from Royal Fern treats a Sag to the replenishing love they have to offer everyone else. And before you raise your eyebrows: Yes, it can be thrown into a bag for last-minute trips.
Bearaby Travel Napper
Having traveled with a Sagittarius on planes, trains, and automobiles (and buses); having shared a room with one; having offered a couch to one while they were traveling, and shared a bed with one during surprise visits, let me say — the way their schedules (or lack thereof) go, they need to be able to fall asleep anywhere. This weighted blanket from Bearaby helps someone do exactly that. It even comes in its own bag, so they never have to worry about how to pack it.
Also, if you're a grounded Earth sign that's blessed to be close with a free-spirited Sag? Maybe get one for yourself, too.
