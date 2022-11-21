Jessie James Decker Weighs In On Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten's DWTS "Connection"

Watch : Who Does Jessie James Decker Think Will Win DWTS?

Jessie James Decker doesn't think Gabby Windey will be switching up dancing partners anytime soon.

Dancing With the Stars fans went wild when Windey shared a passionate dance with Alan Bersten during Oct. 31's episode, after her own pro Val Chmerkovskiy tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Decker, Bersten's season 31 partner, is weighing in on the potential pairing.

"I just feel like, especially knowing Alan, he's such a passionate dancer and he gives his absolute all," Decker exclusively told E! News of Windey and Bersten's "connection" at Nov. 20's American Music Awards. "He's a spicy dancer, so he just brings that heat. That's what I love about him."

Decker went on to sing Bersten's merits, recalling that he made dancing look a little too easy.

"He is an incredible dancer," she noted. "When he would try to show me moves, I would be like, 'Whomp, whomp' for myself!"

But that doesn't mean Decker is rooting for Windey to get the coveted Mirrorball Trophy during season 31's Nov. 21 finale, where she'll be competing against heavy hitters like Charli D'Amelio, Shangela and Wayne Brady.