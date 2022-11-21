Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look More in Love Than Ever in Sweet Selfie Video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed their love for each other in a new video on Instagram. See it below.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Discusses Ben Affleck's Co-Parenting

The honeymoon period is still going strong for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me star—who tied the knot with the Batman actor back in July in Las Vegas—shared a video of the two looking happy and in love on Instagram. In the video, J.Lo has her face gently pressed up against Ben's as the married couple both flash smiles at the camera. As an added bonus, the background audio says, "Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." (See the clip here).

The singer's video comes two weeks after she gave a glimpse her blended family in an interview with Vogue

Jennifer, who is a mom to twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex Marc Anthony, reflected on how she and Ben have approached co-parenting their children.

Praising Ben's ex Jennifer Garner, who share kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, Jennifer shared that she finds the 13 Going on 30 star to be "an amazing co-parent," adding that Garner and Affleck "work really well together."

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez said of their shared children. "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."

Jennifer noted that as the two families spend more time around each other, her goal is to ensure the kids are comfortable coming to either parent for whatever they need. 

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him," Lopez said, adding, "someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

