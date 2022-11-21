Aubrey O'Day Reflects on Public Breakup From Pauly D in Candid Interview

Pauly D may not want to play this new track at his next DJ gig.
More than five years after the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star broke up with Aubrey O'Day, his ex is letting her new music speak volumes with the release of "Couple Goals."
Available on Apple Music Nov. 21, the song details the variety of emotions Aubrey felt after her public relationship came to an end.
"I had to smoke a couple bowls / So I could let it go, let you go," she sings. "I hate that I still care / the love I gave was rare / but you never f--king cared."
Before you assume this is another revenge song or diss track, Aubrey sat down exclusively with E! News to discuss the next chapter in her career. "I'm just saying accurate things now that I feel comfortable saying," she said. "I'm not saying them to get back at anyone."
Instead, she's hoping to take control of a narrative that she says wasn't always accurate. After the relationship came to an end, Aubrey remembers feeling like the public took Pauly's side in the breakup. What came next were a barrage of insults and assumptions about who Aubrey was.
"Everybody threw jokes carelessly about me all over the place, while they were all growing in fame and popularity and numbers," she told E! News. "I was left behind to deal with the truth of what happened and everything that I had to process because I wasn't the chosen one in the editing bay."
After her relationship with Pauly ended, Aubrey said she didn't have sex for three years. In fact, she stepped away from the public eye for a period of time to live in Bali. But recently, the Famously Single alum decided to dip her feet in the dating pool by going back on Hinge.
"I decided to start allowing people to like me maybe," she said. "I started entertaining conversations. I thought that I was falling for this guy who shall remain nameless because he's known, married to somebody famous, divorced now and on Hinge and he's talking to me about philosophy and we're falling in love with each other."
Ultimately, the relationship didn't work out. But open and honest conversations continue online. As Aubrey said with confidence, she knows "exactly what I am, what I'm not, what I want and what I don't want."
As part of her newest song, she will join OnlyFans and premiere an uncensored music video on the platform. "Are you coming to get basic from me? No, not really," she said. "I'm gonna give you a f--king movie. The music video is a movie. It's not just nudity. It's a lot of things."
E! News has reached out to Pauly D's team for comment and hasn't heard back.