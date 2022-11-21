Aubrey O'Day Reflects on Public Breakup From Pauly D in Candid Interview

Watch : Aubrey O'Day Reveals Pauly D's Penis Piercing

Pauly D may not want to play this new track at his next DJ gig.

More than five years after the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star broke up with Aubrey O'Day, his ex is letting her new music speak volumes with the release of "Couple Goals."

Available on Apple Music Nov. 21, the song details the variety of emotions Aubrey felt after her public relationship came to an end.

"I had to smoke a couple bowls / So I could let it go, let you go," she sings. "I hate that I still care / the love I gave was rare / but you never f--king cared."

Before you assume this is another revenge song or diss track, Aubrey sat down exclusively with E! News to discuss the next chapter in her career. "I'm just saying accurate things now that I feel comfortable saying," she said. "I'm not saying them to get back at anyone."