Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale: Get a $108 Jacket for $33, a $325 Marc Jacobs Bag for $170 & More

If you're freaking out that we somehow only have two months left in the year, you're not alone. Among some of the stressors that come with the end of the year are some positives, though. Like Black Friday sales from your favorite brands!
Right now, you can get some major savings on designer brands from Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday deals. We're talking Marc Jacobs bags for $170, so many chic outerwear pieces for as low as $33 and more trendy finds that you'll be wearing all throughout the season. Plus, some of these items would make great holiday gifts!
Keep reading for all the can't-miss deals of the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale!
UGG® Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper
UGG® slippers are all the rave for the fall and winter season, but they are so versatile and can be worn year-round. Snag this cute blush pink slipper for $60 instead of the usual $80 and watch it become your favorite pair!
NEST New York Sparkling Cassis Classic Scented Candle
Fill your home with the decadent scent of sparkling cassis for the holidays. It would make a great gift for a host, too, especially since it's 50% off.
RDI Notch Collar Tail Hem Shirt Jacket
Get all the winter layering pieces you need from the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale, like this hem shirt jacket that is perfect for the chillier days ahead. Plus, it's almost $100 off its original price!
Sam Edelman Jeane Slipper
More slippers to add to your Nordstrom Rack cart! You can snag these comfy, cozy and cute Sam Edelman slippers for just $20 instead of the usual $60 price tag.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette
This Urban Decay honey eyeshadow palette has all the perfect neutral tones you need to create some versatile and stunning eye looks. The palette comes with 12 shades and is currently on sale for $29 instead of $49.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Spring Eau de Toilette
This Marc Jacobs scent is so dreamy, and almost 3,000 reviewers also agree! You can snag the Daisy Love Spring Eau de Toilette for $50. It comes in such cute packaging, too.
T Tahari Faux Suede Crop Moto Jacket
This T Tahari suede crop moto jacket is a total steal for just $33 instead of $108. It comes in four different neutral colors and would look great layered over a sweater, pair of jeans and a pair of boots.
Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker
Everyone needs a pair of basic white sneakers, and this pair from Nike is a great option for $56. They're so versatile and comfortable, and are essential to any wardrobe!
Cole Haan Bib Insert Down & Feather Fill Coat
This puffer down coat from Cole Haan comes in navy and maroon, both on sale for $100 instead of the usual $350 price tag, which is a total steal. It's a winter essential, especially if you're traveling somewhere cold for the holidays. Sizes are selling out quick!
Sweet Romeo Star Print Turtleneck Sweater
This star print turtleneck sweater is super cute and wearable for the winter. Pair it with leather pants, trousers, slip skirts and more for a chic winter outfit that can be worn from day to night.
By Design Lola Long Double Knit Sweater
This double knit sweater for 47% off and comes in so many neutral shades. Pair it with leather pants, bodysuits, boots and more for a chic holiday ensemble.
Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag
This Marc Jacobs leather crossbody bag is the perfect everyday purse that can be paired with any and every outfit. It comes in three different neutral colors, all on sale for $170 instead of the usual $325 price tag.
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe
Get comfy and cozy this winter with this bliss plush robe that comes in so many different colors. You can snag the black one for $37 instead of the usual $69 price tag. It would also make such a great gift for the loungewear lover in your life.
