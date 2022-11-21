Cameron Diaz Shares Must-Haves for Stress-Free Holiday Hosting

We interviewed Cameron Diaz because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Cameron's brand, Avaline. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for some holiday planning inspiration this season, Cameron Diaz has you covered. As the E! Holiday Guest Editor, she will share her insights in the coming weeks. So far, she recommended some holiday gifts, including some inspiration from her husband Benji Madden. Today is all about hosting for the holidays, which can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Just ask Cameron.

She shared, "This time of year is about enjoying yourself, making memories with loved ones, eating delicious food, and enjoying a glass of wine." And, of course, Cameron's wine of choice is Avaline, the organic brand she created with Katherine Power.

An elaborate tablescape is nice and all, but when it comes down to it the holidays should be about good company, food, and wine. Here are Cameron's fuss-free hosting essentials.