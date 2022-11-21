Shakira Shares Rare Selfie With Her and Gerard Piqué’s Son Milan

Watch : Shakira MOVING to Miami With Kids After Gerard Pique Split

Shakira and her son Milan are celebrating.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer celebrated her 9-year-old son's recent athletic achievement with a sweet social media shoutout, sharing a selfie of herself and Milan. In the pic, Shakira is wearing a green top and baseball cap while her son is in his soccer uniform, smiling while holding a trophy.

"Congratulations to Milan and their team for this great tournament, she wrote on Nov. 10. "All mommies are so proud of you for your perseverance and dedication! Bravo runners-up of the Catalonia Under10 Cup!"

The social media update comes amid major changes for the "Whenever, Wherever singer." Shakira—who also shares son Sasha, 7, with ex-Gerard Piqué—announced on Nov. 8 that she and her sons wll be moving from Barcelona to Miami to be closer to her family.

Shakira and Gerard, 35, split in June after 11 years together, confirming their separation in a statement to E! News in June.