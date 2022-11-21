Avec Les Filles Early Black Friday Sale: Shop Faux Leather Faves From Just $55

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means the biggest shopping weekend of the entire year is closer than ever. "Black Friday," as it's become known, truly kicks off the all-out sprint that is holiday shopping. However, Avec Les Filles knows that shopping is better enjoyed as a marathon.
As a result? They've launched an ultra-early Black Friday sale on just about everything. No, I mean it this time! The Early Black Friday sale is on almost everything.
You can enjoy discounted prices on nearly any Avec Les Filles essential you might want, whether it's faux shearling-lined jackets, faux leather minis, water-resistant puffers, or all three. Happy holidays, indeed!
Not only that, but we've saved you time by gathering some of the highlights below.
Scroll on for 15 of our favorite picks from the Avec Les Filles Early Black Friday Sale. And if you ended up grabbing one (or more!) of everything featured? Well, we wouldn't blame you.
Some jackets just look equally cute in pink and black. It's science.
Avec Les Filles Cropped Envelope Collar Water-Resistant Puffer
With its wide collar and cropped silhouette, this vibrant puffer will keep you cozy in style.
Avec Les Filles Water-Resistant Knit Cropped Puffer
This bomber-inspired cropped puffer will have you wishing for wintry weather.
Avec Les Filles Lurex Tailored Overcoat
This shimmering overcoat's Lurex details bring seasonal sparkle to every party-ready ensemble.
Avec Les Filles Mixed Media Quilted Anorak
Do you like your jackets weather-resistant? Or do you prefer a fuzzy, faux shearling style? With this mixed media anorak, you don't have to choose just one!
Avec Les Filles Oversized Shawl Collar Plaid Peacoat
The brand describes this one best: "Perfect for dreamy fall weather, pumpkin spice, and apple picking," jackets don't get "[much] more autumnal than this."
Avec Les Filles Vintage Wash Faux Shearling Biker
Drawing inspiration from aviator and biker jackets alike, this faux shearling-lined layer pops in every closet.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Bustier
You can tell me this isn't the sexiest and most affordable top you've ever seen, but you'd be wrong.
Avec Les Filles Twill Shawl Collar Oversized Peacoat
With its "rounded edges" and "relaxed vibe," it's easy to see why this twill topper is one of the line's best-selling staples.
Avec Les Filles Double-Breasted Faux Shearling Coat
Channel your fave '70s babe with this "plush crush" of a coat — with its long lines and faux suede-shearling mix, it's bound to be your new go-to.
Avec Les Filles Classic Faux Leather Biker
How long have you been wearing your signature faux leather biker? Exactly. Treat yourself to a refreshed-yet-understated take on the perennially cool style, and thank yourself (and us, why not!) later.
Avec Les Filles Oversized Wool Blend Plaid Houndstooth Coat
Per the brand, "mixed-scale houndstooth checks add dimension and impeccable style to an oversized-fit coat," one that Avec Les Filles "crafted with a textural wool blend" for "a cold-weather-ready" layer that's effortlessly chic.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather A-line Mini Skirt
Four words: Faux leather mini skirt. Just imagine the outfit possibilities!
Avec Les Filles Cropped Water-Resistant Puffer
This vibrant "street style staple" will have paparazzi following you from errand to errand.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather 5-Pocket Skinny Pant
You might have spent your entire life thinking, "There's no way a pair of faux-leather pants exists with the five-pocket styling I've come to love from jeans, and the high rises I've grown accustomed to from recent trends." I'm very happy to tell you that this pair of skinnies from Avec Les Filles is here to prove you wrong.
Avec Les Filles Water-Resistant Utility Puffer
This hooded, zip-front, water-resistant, double-layer puffer legit pulls double duty: It keeps you warm, and looking hot. We love to see it.
If you're balling out without a budget this holiday season, here are our recommendations for the best luxury gifts worth splurging on.