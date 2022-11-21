Trevor Noah Laughs Off Dua Lipa Dating Rumors

Watch : Dua Lipa Reveals RELATIONSHIP STATUS Amid Trevor Noah Pics

Leave it to a comedian to have the last (literal) laugh.

In case you missed it, Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa blew fans' minds when they stepped out for a New York City outing back in September. And though neither has addressed the dating rumors that surrounded the pair afterward, the comedian had one reaction to the speculation about him and the "Hallucinate" singer.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted in their Nov. 21 profile that upon being asked about the rumors, Trevor "simply leans back in his chair and laughs."

Shortly after the two were photographed stepping out for dinner on Sept. 28, Dua also set the record straight on her relationship status, revealing that she is in fact, a single woman.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said during the Oct. 7 episode of the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."