Trevor Noah Laughs Off Dua Lipa Dating Rumors

Leave it to a comedian to have the last (literal) laugh.
In case you missed it, Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa blew fans' minds when they stepped out for a New York City outing back in September. And though neither has addressed the dating rumors that surrounded the pair afterward, the comedian had one reaction to the speculation about him and the "Hallucinate" singer.
As The Hollywood Reporter noted in their Nov. 21 profile that upon being asked about the rumors, Trevor "simply leans back in his chair and laughs."
Shortly after the two were photographed stepping out for dinner on Sept. 28, Dua also set the record straight on her relationship status, revealing that she is in fact, a single woman.
"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said during the Oct. 7 episode of the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."
But with that said, the Daily Show host—who is slated to leave the long-running show in December—highlighted his appreciation for their friendship just weeks later, sharing that the "New Rules" singer is a "wonderful light."
"I even said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well," Trevor said on the Oct. 21 episode of the singer's podcast. "So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well."
And according to Trevor, Dua has always been the sweetest. "You've always been really wonderful and gracious," he continued. "You've always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody's in. So, thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you."