Why The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza Wants to Host the Oscars Next

With only a few episodes to go of HBO's The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza exclusively revealed what she'd like her next role to be—plus, her thoughts on how the show will change her career.

After taking over The White Lotus Sicily, Aubrey Plaza is coming for Jimmy Kimmel's job next.

The actress, who stars in season two of HBO's fan favorite anthology series The White Lotus, is sharing what she'd like to do after the season's over—and it involves a major career pivot. 

"I'm really good at hosting," she exclusively told E! News at the 13th Annual Governors Awards Nov. 19. "In fact, I pitched myself for the Academy Awards, but they didn't go for it. They already got what's his name, Jimmy Kimmel? Maybe for next year."

Though Plaza is famously known for her practical jokes, this one could be real: When asked if she was serious about the gig, the actress responded, "Of course."

So, if the Academy were to take Plaza up on her offer, what could audiences look forward to?

"No political bulls--t," she quipped. "Just good old-fashioned honoring films and the magic of movies. You know, I'm the Billy Crystal of this generation, and everybody tells me that."

The White Lotus: Season 2 Details

In the meantime, Plaza is focusing on her other projects: Currently, she's filming Francis Ford Coppola's newest epic Megalopolis alongside Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf and Dustin Hoffman, and watching the rest of The White Lotus season two air, which she says has a much larger audience than her typical roles. 

Francesca D'Angelo/HBO

"It's fun," the 38-year-old noted. "I mean, I'm excited when anyone sees my work because I do a lot of small movies like Emily the Criminal, which is why I'm here tonight, and a lot of people don't get to see that. So it's pretty wild to be on a show that has like such high ratings."

The White Lotus season two airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

