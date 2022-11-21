Why The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza Wants to Host the Oscars Next

Watch : Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words

After taking over The White Lotus Sicily, Aubrey Plaza is coming for Jimmy Kimmel's job next.

The actress, who stars in season two of HBO's fan favorite anthology series The White Lotus, is sharing what she'd like to do after the season's over—and it involves a major career pivot.

"I'm really good at hosting," she exclusively told E! News at the 13th Annual Governors Awards Nov. 19. "In fact, I pitched myself for the Academy Awards, but they didn't go for it. They already got what's his name, Jimmy Kimmel? Maybe for next year."

Though Plaza is famously known for her practical jokes, this one could be real: When asked if she was serious about the gig, the actress responded, "Of course."

So, if the Academy were to take Plaza up on her offer, what could audiences look forward to?

"No political bulls--t," she quipped. "Just good old-fashioned honoring films and the magic of movies. You know, I'm the Billy Crystal of this generation, and everybody tells me that."