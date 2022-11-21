Love Is Blind ’s Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross Break Up

Watch : Love Is Blind: Raven & SK REACT to Their Wedding Drama

Another couple has called it quits after the pods.



Love Is Blind season 3 stars Sikiru "SK" Alagbada and Raven Ross have announced their split in a joint statement shared to social media. News of the pair's breakup comes on the heels of allegations that SK was unfaithful during the course of their relationship.



"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the two wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Stories on Nov. 20. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us."



Added the former couple, "This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

The MBA student, 34, and Pilates instructor, 29, got engaged while getting to know each other in the pods during the Netflix dating show's third season, which debuted in October.