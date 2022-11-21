Walmart Black Friday Deals: Get a $480 Shark Robot Vacuum for $188, a $260 Orolay Coat for $100 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's a lot to look forward to this week— so many Black Friday sales are already here!
Right now, you can shop incredible deals on home, tech, fashion and more from Walmart's Black Friday sale at 7 PM ET or early access at 12 PM ET if you're a member. We're talking $131 Beats headphones for $79, a $260 Orolay puffer jacket for $100, a $480 Shark AI vacuum for $188 and so much more. It's a great time to get ahead on holiday gift shopping or even some last minute buys for your Thanksgiving dinner parties. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've go you covered with this roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals.
Keep reading and get to shopping some must-have finds!
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
If you don't have a pair of AirPods yet, snag them from Walmart. They're currently $79 and have quick charge and high-quality audio, video and voice. A tech essential from Apple at a great price!
TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV - 65S41
The Walmart Black Friday sale is the perfect time to snag some tech essentials, like this Smart Roku TV for $228. There are thousands of streaming channels for you to watch, with four times the resolution of Full HD for excellent quality and clarity.
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
This Apple Watch would make a great gift for anyone, especially since it's on sale for $149. It comes with a midnight sports band, activity tracker and more, so it would be great for someone who is always on the move or working out.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Black, MX432LL/A
Beats headphones are some of the nicest out there, so you can't go wrong when purchasing them on sale. They're wireless, sleek and have up to 40 hours of battery life. You can snag the black ones for $79.
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle (10-Pack film, Album, Camera Case, Stickers), Light Blue
This Fujifilm bundle comes with everything you need to get your polaroid collection started. You can get the mini camera, 10-pack film, album, camera case and stickers in light blue for just $55.
Soundcore by Anker- Flare 2 Portable Speaker
A high-quality, waterproof and wireless speaker often comes at a high price, and this Soundcore portable speaker is currently on sale for $39 instead of the usual $79 price tag. It would work as a great gift for a technophile or even as an entertainment staple with all the holiday parties that are to come, especially with those LED lights!
Xbox Series X Video Game Console, Black
Now is the perfect time to get to gift shopping for those gamers in your life. You can snag this Xbox Series X console in black for $200 off. It's the fastest and most powerful Xbox to date, has true 4K gaming and 3D spatial sound.
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine, New, Stainless Steel, 1.8 Liters
Coffee lovers, you're going to want to get in on this deal on the Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine. It's currently on sale for $99 and is capable of brewing single or double shots of espresso and has digital control so that you can make your favorite drinks with just a touch of a button.
Orolay Women's Thickened Puffer Down Puffer Jacket Winter Hooded Outerwear Coat
The Orolay winter jackets are a must-have if you're traveling someplace cold for the holidays, and you can snag this thickened puffer down jacket for $160 off! It's a total steal and well worth the money for a chic and functional winter jacket.
Shark AI VACMOP Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop with LIDAR Navigation, RV2002WD
This might be one of the craziest Walmart Black Friday deals yet. You can snag this Shark Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum and mop for $188 instead of the original $480 price. It's a deep cleaning AI VACMOP that has the power to detect and avoid objects, even carpet. It's especially useful for the holiday season, as it makes the cleanup process so much easier.
Allewie Light Grey Queen Platform Bed Frame with 4 Drawers Storage and Square Stitched Button Tufted Upholstered Headboard
Looking for a chic new bed frame that also has storage space? Check out this Allewie light grey queen platform bed frame that comes with four drawers of storage space. It has a tufted upholstered finish, so it'll look great in any space!
