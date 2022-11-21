BaubleBar Black Friday Sale: Get the Best-Selling Alidia Ring for $18 & More Must-Have Pieces

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Jewelry lovers everywhere, get those credit cards ready. The BaubleBar Black Friday deals are here, and you do not want to miss it!
Right now, you can get 30% off BaubleBar jewelry sitewide until November 29 when you use code BB30. Plus, all the iconic Alidia rings that we know and love are only $18 instead of the usual $48. The deals are simply way too good to pass up.
Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite finds from the BaubleBar Black Friday sale!
Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
The iconic Alidia Cubic Zirconia ring is currently on sale for $18. Get it while you can in any and all of your desired colors, and be prepared for all the compliments to follow.
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace
Get this stunning gold tennis necklace for 30% off and watch it become your favorite piece in your jewelry collection. It would look perfect on its own or layered with other dainty gold pieces.
Lucy Earring Set ($132 Value)
This earring set has all the glimmering basic pieces you need to start a stunning earring collection. You can snag three different pairs of gold hoops for just $50, which is a steal considering its original $132 value.
Lauren 18K Gold Earring Set ($144 Value)
This gold earring set is so stunning and versatile. Stack them, wear them on their own or mix and match for just the right amount of ear candy. Typically valuing for $144, you can snag the set for just $61. It would also make a cute gift for the jewlery-obsessed person in your life!
Maya Necklace
This necklace is so dainty and chic, it'll become a staple in your jewelry rotation. Pair it with any of your other favorite pieces or let it do the talking on its own. It's currently on sale for just $33.
18K Gold Asymmetrical Heart Necklace
This dainty asymmetrical heart necklace is a must-have! It's a wearable and versatile piece, and would be such a cute gift idea to show the special person in your life a little bit of love.
Pavé Maro 18K Gold Ring
The simplicity and elegance of this ring will make it a favorite in your jewelry collection. Pair it with your other favorite jewels or wear it on its own. Regardless of how you style it, this ring is a must-have, especially for $43.
Amalie Tennis Bracelet
A chic take on a classic tennis bracelet, this gem from BaubleBar is currently on sale for $40 and is such an elegant piece. Pair it with other gold bracelets for some extra bling.
