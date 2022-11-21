Cardi B Turns Heads in Surprise Performance With GloRilla at 2022 American Music Awards

Cardi B was born to flex on the 2022 American Music Awards stage.
The "WAP" artist made the 2022 American Music Awards that much more epic by making a surprise appearance on stage to perform "Tomorrow 2" with GloRilla during the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 20.
Of course, this is not the first time Cardi has turned heads at the AMAs. Back in 2020, she made history by becoming the first artist to win the American Music Award for Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category twice—once in 2018 for "Bodak Yellow" and once in 2020 for "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.
It's important to note that Cardi's winning streak in that category didn't stop in 2020. In 2021, she also took home the prize for her song "Up." As for how many AMAs Cardi has collected total? The "Be Careful" rapper has an impressive six under her belt.
And 2021 not only marked a year for Cardi to win more AMA trophies, but also for her to host the AMAs. That year, Cardi served as emcee for the coveted event, making headlines both on stage and on the red carpet, where she arrived in a buzz-worthy, Schiaparelli ensemble consisting of a black gown, a sheer veil and a gold mask covering her face.
In true Cardi fashion, that look was just one of multiple striking outfits she donned that night for her AMAs hosting debut.
