Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Marries Brett Randle Again in Mexico Wedding

Just over a year after getting engaged, Madison LeCroy tied the knot with Brett Randle in not one, but two ceremonies. Keep reading to see all the details on her destination wedding in Mexico.

From southern courthouse to south of the border.

Days after getting married in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle exchanged "I dos" again at a destination wedding in Mexico.

The tropical nuptials took place on Nov. 19 at the Chablé Maroma hotel in Riviera Maya in front of a small group of guests, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that Madison's 10-year-old son Hudson served as the ring bearer, standing next to his new stepdad during the ceremony. 

As seen in photos, the bride wore a long white gown featuring cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, styled with a long veil. The groom kept his look laid back, wearing a tan suit and white dress shirt.

On Nov. 16, Madison teased that the big day on Instagram, sharing a video that chronicled her courthouse wedding day including photos shows the happy couple in a car with Madison wearing a simple, strapless white dress and veil. She included the caption, "Get in honey, we're going to Mexico."

The weddings come a little over a year after Brett popped the question in October 2021 after dating Madison seven months. The reality tv star was previously married to Josh Hughes—her son's father—for seven years before their 2015 split. She dated her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll off and on for several years, but the two officially broke up in 2020. 

Instagram

Madison previously admitted to E! News she kept the wedding planning process "stress-free" thanks to the help of a professional planner and a short guest list.

"I'm only having 30 people," she explained in July. "It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it's pretty much his family and my family and that's about it. Very intimate."

She added, "I feel great about it. I'm just going to show up and marry the man of my dreams."

Mission accomplished.

