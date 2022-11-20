Jason David Frank's Power Rangers Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Him After His Death

The Power Rangers are mourning one of their own.
On Nov. 20, a rep for Jason David Frank confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor, best known for originating the role of Green Ranger Tommy Oliver on the '90s series Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, died at age 49. The cause of the star's death was not made public.
After news of Frank's passing was announced, a few of his former co-stars paid tribute to him on social media. Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power ranger, shared on Instagram a throwback selfie of herself with the actor onstage at what appears to be a fan event.
"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson wrote in her post. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."
Frank had often attended fan conventions in recent years. In 2019, he and Johnson reunited at the Morphin' Time With Power Rangers panel during 2019 Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con.
Fellow Mighty Morphin' Powers Rangers alum Walter Jones, who played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger, also paid tribute to Frank on Instagram after news of his co-star's death was made public.
Jones shared a throwback photo of the two with fellow male cast members Austin St. John (the Red Ranger) and David Yost (the Blue Ranger) at the Los Angeles premiere of the 2017 film Power Rangers, which starred other actors in the title roles.
"Can't believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank," Jones wrote. "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. #jasondavidfrank #jdf #walterejones #greenranger #whiteranger #mmpr #maythepowerprotectyou #tommy."
St. John also shared a pic of himself with Frank at the premiere on his Instagram. "Once a ranger, always a ranger" thoughts and prayers..." he wrote. "#RIP #prayers."
Frank was preceded in death by actress Thuy Trang, who played the original Yellow Ranger on Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. She died in 2001 at age 27.