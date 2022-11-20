Jason David Frank's Power Rangers Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Him After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Power Rangers are mourning one of their own.

On Nov. 20, a rep for Jason David Frank confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor, best known for originating the role of Green Ranger Tommy Oliver on the '90s series Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, died at age 49. The cause of the star's death was not made public.

After news of Frank's passing was announced, a few of his former co-stars paid tribute to him on social media. Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power ranger, shared on Instagram a throwback selfie of herself with the actor onstage at what appears to be a fan event.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson wrote in her post. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace..."