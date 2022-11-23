This $9 Scalp and Hair Treatment Has 11,600+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Dry hair and itchy scalp and split ends, oh my! Although there are so many things to be excited about this fall and winter, like endless shopping deals, memorable holiday parties and chic fashion trends, one of the downsides of the changing seasons is the effects on your hair. The crisp, dry air can suck all the moisture from your scalp, making your hair more vulnerable to hair loss, damage and breakage— definitely not the vibe if you want to be looking your best as the year comes to an end.
But fear not, because that's where we come in. Drumroll, please ... we present to you this holy grail hair and scalp treatment that has over 11,600 5-star reviews on Amazon! This nutrient-rich, biotin-infused treatment includes over 30 essential oils that are formulated to comfort itchy, sensitive skin and strengthen hair, according to the brand. The oil can be used as part of your everyday haircare routine or as an intensive deep treatment, and it can be used for all hair types.
Did we mention, it's currently less than $10? Both your hair and wallet will be thanking you for this investment in your beauty routine, and the fact that it's on sale makes this the perfect time to stock up before the new year rolls in.
If that's still not enough to convince you yet, keep scrolling and check out some Amazon reviews from shoppers. Sneak peek: Some of the words reviewers used to describe the treatment is "holy grail," "must-buy" and "miracle in a bottle."
According to a shopper who noted their struggles with a receding hairline, "I've used minoxidil for years for my receding hairline and couldn't tell if it was doing anything. After just about a month using this twice a day, I'm actually seeing new hairs where they haven't been for years. I recommend applying to damp hair right at the roots as well as the areas you used to have hair."
Another shopper emphasized the product's effectiveness for combatting hair loss, writing, "My hair was damaged for years and this helped with my hair loss. I've started using this product two years ago and I've been using it ever since!! if you're thinking about purchasing, GET IT NOW."
According to another reviewer, who called this product "the single best hair product" they ever purchased, "My scalp sores have greatly diminished, my hair is growing faster and is less dry. And it's much healthier—my split end problem is rapidly vanishing. And beyond growing faster, it's also growing longer for the first time in years. I don't even need product anymore, and my hair looks awesome both left curly and bushed out."
One shopper noted that this product is also super effective for growing eyebrow hair, writing, "As being someone who was a young adult in the late 1990s/early 2000s, I fell victim to over-tweezing and pretty much lost the majority of my eyebrow hairs. I started using this product to stimulate hair growth, and within two weeks, my eyebrows were returning!"
Finally, one shopper described this treatment as "my holy grail product. I could not live without this stuff!!!"
Looking for more unbelievable deals that seem too good to be true (but aren't)? Check out the 33 top discounts from Amazon's Black Friday 2022 to shop before they disappear!