Nick Cannon Plays Coy About Whether He’ll Have More Babies

With 11 kids and one on the way, Nick Cannon is feeling fulfilled as dad.
At the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event on Nov. 17, the Wild 'n Out told Billboard that his children are his "number one priority, adding, "I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that."
However, when asked if his family will grow, Cannon played coy, responding, "I don't know, man. I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"
This past year alone, Cannon, 42, welcomed four children: Son Legend in July with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell in September, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin this month with Abby De La Rosa.
Two weeks prior,, Alyssa Scott announced she is pregnant with her second child with Cannon, who will be his 12th overall. (The pair's first child together, son Zen, passed away in 2021 at age 5 months from a brain tumor.)
The Masked Singer host also shares 15-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa, daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months and son Golden Sagon, 5, with Bell and twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex wife Mariah Carey.
Earlier this year, Cannon hinted he was taking a break from making babies and was even considering medical assistance.
"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," Cannon shared exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop in May. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."