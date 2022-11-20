Nick Cannon Plays Coy About Whether He’ll Have More Babies

Watch : Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12

With 11 kids and one on the way, Nick Cannon is feeling fulfilled as dad.

At the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event on Nov. 17, the Wild 'n Out told Billboard that his children are his "number one priority, adding, "I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that."

However, when asked if his family will grow, Cannon played coy, responding, "I don't know, man. I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"

This past year alone, Cannon, 42, welcomed four children: Son Legend in July with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell in September, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin this month with Abby De La Rosa.

Two weeks prior,, Alyssa Scott announced she is pregnant with her second child with Cannon, who will be his 12th overall. (The pair's first child together, son Zen, passed away in 2021 at age 5 months from a brain tumor.)