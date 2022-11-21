Taylor Swift Makes Glamorous Surprise Appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards

Watch : American Music Awards 2022: The BEST Dressed Stars!

Taylor Swift knows how to make the whole place shimmer!

The superstar wowed in a glimmering gold halter jumpsuit at the 2022 American Music Awards, making a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While the "Bejeweled" singer was nominated in several categories for the Nov. 20 event, she didn't hint at her attendance.

It wasn't until she won the award for Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor's Version), that she made her presence known. And she did so in a spectacular sparkly outfit by The Blonds and her signature red lip, no less!

"This album is a re-recorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me," Taylor began her acceptance speech. "But I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you."

In addition to showcasing her love for her devoted Swifties, she also thanked the people who supported her vision and said yes to being featured on the re-recorded tracks.

"I want to thank all the artists who featured on the vault tracks, Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers," Taylor noted. "I want to thank my touring band, who played on this album."