Machine Gun Kelly's Spiked Purple Suit Is a Must-See at the 2022 American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly's red carpet look was on point—literally.
The punk rocker continued to prove that his fashion is unmatched, as he dressed as sharp as a needle for the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. While gracing the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, MGK (née Colson Baker) wore a vibrant purple suit that consisted of larger-than-life metal spikes.
The "Emo Girl" singer added extra edge to his bold look with a silver chain necklace adorned with spikes (of course!), an array of matching rings and black silver-studded combat boots.
MGK, who won the Favorite Rock Artist Award, poked fun at his outfit during his acceptance speech. (You can read the full list of winners here.)
"This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in," he quipped. "Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they're wrong. I'm a rocket man."
He added, "We weren't born on the moon, but we looked at it and we were curious...and these last two rock albums to me were me going to the moon."
The star closed his speech, sharing that he wasn't done "exploring the universe" and all genres of music.
Ahead of showcasing his style at the ceremony, he gave his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his glam session.
"The gang who voted-thank you!" he captioned his Instagram Stories, alongside a video of himself getting ready. "I have faith in us we're bringing it home tonight xx."
While the 32-year-old is already going home a winner, he's also nominated for Favorite Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.
And because MGK wasn't the only star to make a fashion statement at the 2022 American Music Awards, keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous looks.