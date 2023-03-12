Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Engagement Ring at Oscars 2023, Keeping Fiancé Cole Tucker Close to Heart

Vanessa Hudgens shut down the red carpet at the Oscars 2023 in a vintage black-and-white Chanel gown. See her stunning look below.

Tick, tick boom, Vanessa Hudgens just made a regal Oscars 2023 entrance.

The High School Musical alum dressed to impress at the March 12 ceremony, held in the heart of Hollywood at The Dolby Theatre, as she arrived on the champagne carpet in a vintage black-and-white strapless Chanel gown. (See all of the fabulous arrivals here.)  

Vanessa's elegant design featured a white trim on both the neckline and hemline, which added oomph to the black velvet finish. 

The 34-year-old—who is hosting ABC's Oscars pre-show with Ashley Graham and Lilly Singh—paired her Oscars 2023 ensemble with black pointed pumps, and statement jewelry pieces by Roberto Coin. Of course, Vanessa's massive diamond engagement ring took center stage on her left hand.

It's clear she kept her fiancé, Cole Tucker, close as she walked the carpet solo. Just last month, the couple announced their engagement after more than two years of dating.

"Real magnetic love is out there," Vanessa captioned her Feb. 14 Instagram. "What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever."

For Cole's part, he also gushed over their relationship milestone, adding, "YES. We couldn't be happier."

Ahead of the Oscars, Vanessa celebrated an engagement party on March 10 with a sexy white slip dress. But it looks like she switched up her bridal mode for the star-studded ceremony. 

The Tick, Tick Boom actress' simple, yet striking fashion moment proves that less is always more. 

And she's not the only celebrity to turn heads at the 2023 Oscars, keep scrolling to see all of the stylish looks.

Kerry Condon

Ava DuVernay

Stephanie Hsu

Jonathan Majors

Cara Delevingne

In Elie Saab Couture with Bulgari jewelry

Andie MacDowell

Lenny Kravitz

In Saint Laurent

Florence Pugh

In Valentino Couture 

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Halle Bailey

In Dolce & Gabbana

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad Couture with Chopard jewelry 

Ariana DeBose

In Atelier Versace

Sigourney Weaver

Zoe Saldana

In Fendi Couture 

Mindy Kaling

In Vera Wang 

Sandra Oh

In Giambattista Valli with Briony Raymond jewelry

John Cho

Sarah Polley

In Saint Laurent with Irene Neuwirth jewelry

Malala Yousafzai

In Ralph Lauren with Fred Leighton jewelry

Tia Carrere

Lesley Paterson

Lauren Ridloff

In Elie Saab

Ram Charan

Hong Chau

In Prada

Questlove

Winnie Harlow

In Armani Privé Couture 

Marlee Maitlin

In Dolce & Gabbana

Euzhan Palcy

Ruth E. Carter

In Valentino

Greg Tarzan Davis

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

