Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Engagement Ring at Oscars 2023, Keeping Fiancé Cole Tucker Close to Heart

Tick, tick boom, Vanessa Hudgens just made a regal Oscars 2023 entrance.

The High School Musical alum dressed to impress at the March 12 ceremony, held in the heart of Hollywood at The Dolby Theatre, as she arrived on the champagne carpet in a vintage black-and-white strapless Chanel gown. (See all of the fabulous arrivals here.)

Vanessa's elegant design featured a white trim on both the neckline and hemline, which added oomph to the black velvet finish.

The 34-year-old—who is hosting ABC's Oscars pre-show with Ashley Graham and Lilly Singh—paired her Oscars 2023 ensemble with black pointed pumps, and statement jewelry pieces by Roberto Coin. Of course, Vanessa's massive diamond engagement ring took center stage on her left hand.

It's clear she kept her fiancé, Cole Tucker, close as she walked the carpet solo. Just last month, the couple announced their engagement after more than two years of dating.

"Real magnetic love is out there," Vanessa captioned her Feb. 14 Instagram. "What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever."