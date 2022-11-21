Blake Gray's Favorite Gift Picks Will Make You a Social Star This Holiday Season

Blake Gray selected the products mentioned in the interview and included in this article. Some of the products shown are from a brand Blake is paid to promote. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If there's someone who seems to have it all, it's Blake Gray.

The TikTok star not only has over 16 million cross-platform social followers, he's also become a fixture in the fashion world, attending shows in New York, Milan and more. Most recently, Blake was named a Tiffany and Co. global brand ambassador and has featured in global ad campaigns for Ralph Lauren fragrance.

But despite his continued rise in fame and social stardom, Blake's down-to-earth, fun personality that first captured the attention of his followers hasn't changed, and this is reflected in his holiday philosophy. "You should always give from the heart. To me, something as little as a handwritten card always goes a long way."

From relatable picks like Chipotle gift cards and Pillow Pets (yes, they still exist!), to more sophisticated investment pieces like the Tiffany Lock Bangle, Blake's all-round personality shines through in his holiday gifts picks for everyone on your shopping list.

Above all, though, spending time with loved ones is the greatest gift of all, as Blake would tell you. "My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is being able to spend time with my family back home in Texas!"

Whether you're spending this winter holiday with family, friends or more, make this the most meaningful holiday season yet with Blake's picks, which are sure to make you a star in everyone's eyes as they unwrap their gifts.