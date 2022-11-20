The 20 Best Tech Gifts for Everyone on Your Nice List

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now is the best time of the year to get to gift shopping. You can take advantage of all the early Black Friday deals, especially when it comes to tech products.
Whether you're shopping for cute and versatile gadgets for the beauty buff in your life or want to splurge on some new devices for family and friends, this guide has some great finds from brands like Samsung, Apple, Beats, Beachwaver, CASETiFY and more. Most of these products are currently on sale for a limited time, so you'll want to shop them while you can.
Keep scrolling and start ticking off the best tech gifts from everyone's wish list!
Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Midnight Black
Beats for $200 off? Say less. These noise cancelling headphones are a gamechanger for any technophile or avid music listener. They have over 13,800 positive reviews, so snag them in any of the four sleek color combinations while you can.
Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron - Holiday Glitter
Beauty tools are also great holiday gift ideas, especially for the person who loves a salon-like hairstyle. Get this rotating curling iron from Beachwaver for $69 in either pink or black. One review writes, "Most amazing curling iron I've ever owned. I'm now buying for my daughter's. Very easy to use and beautiful curls that actually last all day."
Galaxy Z Flip4
Know someone who needs a new phone? Take advantage of Samsung's Black Friday deals, especially on the Galaxy Z Flip4, which is compact, comes in so many different colors and currently quite affordable for a phone! You can get it for as low as $310 with an eligible trade-in. The phone camera is seriously next-level, with 100x zoom that captures everything so clearly.
Cherry Red - Gel Manicure Kit
How could you pass up on a mini gel manicure set for only $35? It's super cute, easy to travel with and the red color of this set is so fun and festive for the holiday season. It's a great gift idea that a beauty buff who is always on the go will definitely put to use.
The Smart Garden LED Grow Set
This is the perfect unique gift for any plant parent. The plug-in LED grow set comes in three different colors to fit any space, has a built-in water tank and an adjustable lamp to help plants grow easily and effectively. Plus, it comes with three Basil Pods to get you started.
Adobe Premiere Pro Shortcuts Keyboard Cover
Know someone who is always working on Adobe Premiere Pro? You need to gift them this totally useful shortcuts keyboard cover that is chic and functional. One reviewer raves, "Easy to put on and remove from laptop keyboard. Looks great, feels like good quality to me. Would buy again for other Adobe programs. It's exactly what it needs to be." There's also one for Photoshop shortcuts, Illustrator shortcuts and more!
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
For the person always misplacing or losing their important belongings, you need to gift them a few Apple AirTags. They can place them in bags, backpacks, suitcases or attach them to wallets and more to make sure they always know where their essentials are. Get this pack of four on Amazon on sale for $80.
Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother
This handheld frother comes in so many different colors and is perfect for the person who loves making barista-style lattes, coffees, teas and more. It would be a useful stocking stuffer for anyone who likes whipping up fun creations in the kitchen.
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)
There's nothing like a pair of Airpods Pros to win some brownie points with the techie in your life. The noise cancelling headphones are currently on sale for $159 with Walmart's Black Friday deals.
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook
This smart notebook is such a forward-thinking tech gift that anyone who loves to write would appreciate. One review writes, "I've had this wipe-clean Rocketbook for a month now and it's fantastic. I work in healthcare and prefer to handwrite my notes, scan and upload them digitally, then I have to shred the paper. Not any more. I write, scan, and it uploads to my destination. No more paper shredding."
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022), 10.4-Inch Tablet 64GB (Wi-Fi), S Pen Included, Oxford Gray
This Samsung Galaxy tablet has long-lasting battery, a slim design and a super clear screen that makes playing games and watching shows crystal clear. Plus, the S Pen is included, so it's easy to write notes, edit photos and videos and more. It's a thoughtful and functional gift idea for the one you love!
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1'-Inch Digital Straightening Iron
The BaBylissPRO straightening iron allegedly heats up fast and reduces frizz really effectively. One user shares, " I used Hot Toddy Heat and UV Protectant before blow dry, a straightening product before the flat iron and magic was made. My hair was so shiny, sleek, ZERO frizz! Like I just walked out of the salon!"
Clear Polka Daub Hearts
An AirPods case would make a cute and useful stocking stuffer idea for any tech enthusiast with a pair of headphones. Show some love with this one from CASETiFY that features adorable heart detailing.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera with Fujifilm Instant Mini Film (60 Sheets)
Know someone who loves to snap photos of everything? Gift them this Fujifilm Instax camera with 60 mini film sheets. The set has everything anyone could need to get started with their polaroid collection.
Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack
If you want to gift someone an easy-to-use tracker that doesn't require Apple products, this Tile Mate is a pretty good option. It works on any device and has over 10,000 positive reviews, so you may want to snag one for yourself, too!
Theragun Mini - Handheld Electric Massage Gun
For the person who always has sore muscles from their workouts or joint pain in general, gift them the Theragun Mini massage gun. It's handheld, easy to use and effective. The black one is currently on sale for $175 instead of the usual $199 price tag.
Cuisinart Grind-N-Brew Single Serve System
For the coffee lover in your life, this Grind-N-Brew single serve coffee maker from Cuisinart is currently $50 off and comes in both white and black. You can use pre-ground coffee, whole beans or single-cup coffee pods with this coffee maker, which means it basically does it all.
JBL Clip 4 - Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
A good quality speaker often comes at a steep price, but this one from JBL is currently on sale for $45. It's great for someone who is always on the go or moving spaces, like a college student. The bluetooth speaker is compact and comes in so many different colors.
Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger
This two-in-one headphone stand with a wireless charger is seriously so convenient. It has a sleek, multipurpose design that would look great on a desk, nightstand, bookshelf and more.
GLO Lit Teeth Whitening Device Tech Kit with Bluetooth
The GLO Lit teeth whitening kit is pretty high-tech, and the before-and-after photos are seemingly super impressive. It connects to the GLO app on your phone so that you can time and remind yourself of your whitening sessions and track your progress. It comes in white, pink and black.