Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Asks Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli to Move in With Him

Watch : Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are officially shacking up.

After one year of dating, the reality tv stars are moving in together. Giannina shared the news on her Instagram on Nov. 19, posting a series of photos of the couple looking loved up in their home in Colorado. She captioned sweet post, "Honey I'm homeeeeee (officially)," to which Blake then commented, "She a Colorado girl now."

Giannina, 29, also revealed how Blake, 33, asked her to move in with him, posting pics of his request written in the snow on the front lawn of the house.

"He (officially) asked me to move in," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "anddddd I immediately took over the closet."

The couple—who met on set of Paramount+'s reality party competition series All Star Shore—first sparked romance rumors last December after they shared several social media posts from what appeared to be the same location on New Year's Eve. Six months later, they finally confirmed their relationship and went Instagram official.